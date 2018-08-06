Ravens’ LB Ray Lewis, Eagles’ S Brian Dawkins inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

OHIO– Two players from our area teams were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Ravens’ LB Ray Lewis and Eagles’ S Brian Dawkins were among a group of eight men immortalized in Canton.

Ray Lewis was taken in the first round of the 1996 draft by the Baltimore Ravens and played his entire career (17 seasons) with the team.

Lewis was a 13-time Pro Bowler, made 7 All-Pro Teams, was named Defensive Player of the Year twice and won 2 Super Bowls. Overall, Lewis posted 1,562 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 31 interceptions, and 3 TDs.

Brian Dawkins was selected in the second round of the 1996 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the majority of his career with the team before wrapping it up with the Denver Broncos.

Dawkins was a 9-time Pro Bowler and a 4-time All-Pro.

In total, Dawkins recorded 895 tackles, 26 sacks, 37 interceptions and 3 TDs.

Below you can find Dawkins’ and Lewis’ speeches: