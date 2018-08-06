× Shooter at Florida back-to-school picnic thwarted by armed bystander, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — An armed bystander shot another gunman who opened fire at a Florida park filled with more than 100 people at a Saturday back-to-school cookout, according to Titusville Police.

Police say the shooter was involved with a fistfight at the park minutes earlier, but returned with a gun and started shooting, according to a FOX News report.

But a bystander, who was licensed to carry a firearm, shot the gunman. No one else was injured.

The incident happened Saturday around 5:20 p.m. Some of it was captured on video.

“We are extremely grateful that nobody else was injured in this incident,” Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said in a statement. “This suspect opened fire at a crowded public park. This could have been so much worse.”

The gunman, whose firearm was recovered at the scene, was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The bystander that shot the suspect waited for officers to arrive at the scene, and was fully cooperative with the investigation, police said. Neither the shooter nor the bystander have been identified.

No charges are expected to be filed against the bystander.