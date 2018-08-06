× Two Lebanon men facing charges after engaging in knife fight

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Two Lebanon men are facing charges after being involved in a knife fight.

Jayvan Zarsuela-Polanco, 22, and Elliot Thomas, 36, are facing aggravated assault and simple assault charges for their roles in the incident.

On August 4 around 2:55 a.m., police responded to 8th and Lehman Streets in Lebanon City for a reported fight.

Upon arrival, police learned that the two men agreed to meet and a fight ensued, with both causing injuries to the other with a knife.

Both men incarcerated at Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.