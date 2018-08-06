× Waiter accused of stealing customers’ credit card information, using it to make fraudulent purchases

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking a waiter accused of stealing credit card information from two customers and using it to make fraudulent online purchases.

Aaron David Laudiero, 48, of Lancaster, is charged with access device fraud in the incidents, which occurred on July 12 and July 13 at Arthur’s Restaurant at the Eden Resort Inn on the 200 block of Eden Road.

According to police, Laudiero admitted to his involvement when he was confronted by hotel management, but fled the area before police arrived and has not been seen since.

Police filed the charges against Laudiero on August 1, but he remains a wanted person. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.