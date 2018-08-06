× Willow Street man facing felony drug charges after traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Willow Street man is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop revealed drugs, guns, and over $2,500 in cash.

Dakota Hess, 19, is facing possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of Psilocybin mushrooms, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic control signal violation.

On August 3, Hess was pulled over for a minor traffic violation in West Lampeter Township.

During the stop, an officer found 5.4 lbs. of marijuana, 10 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, a digital scale, and packaging materials among numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Police also found $2,518 in cash and two guns.

Hess was arrested and committed to Lancaster County Prison.