Woman went missing at Carlisle Fairgrounds on Saturday, police say

CARLISLE — Police are searching for a 65-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

Robin Angle was attending Truck Nationals with her fiancé.

Police say Angle left behind her purse, which included a cell phone, bank cards and cash, in her fiancé’s vehicle.

Angle is approximately 5′ 3″ tall and 130 pounds, according to police. She was wearing tan shorts, a brown sleeveless shirt and sandals.

Angle may be suffering from schizophrenia and does not have her prescribed medications, police add.

Anyone with information should contact North Middleton Township Police Detective Johnston at mmjohnston@nmiddleton.com or at 717-243-7910.