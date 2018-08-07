× 16-year-old injured after altercation at Elizabethtown Borough Park; police seek witnesses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured Monday after an altercation.

According to police, a 24-year-old man approached the 16-year-old at Elizabethtown Borough Park around 5 p.m. about the loud music the boy was playing.

There was a reported altercation that left the boy seriously hurt.

As of Tuesday morning, the boy is at Hershey Medical Center with a head injury.

The man was reportedly identified and contacted by police, but there are no other details available at this time.

There were other individuals at the park who reportedly saw the incident, and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 717-367-6540 or submit a tip.

The investigation is active and ongoing.