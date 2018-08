× Chambersburg man charged with sexual abuse of children, police say

CHAMBERSBURG — A 46-year-old Chambersburg man was arrested last week and charged with sexual abuse of children and related offenses, according to Chambersburg Police.

Gary L. Dehart Jr., of the 400 block of Carlton Avenue, was also charged with one count of sexual abuse of children (child pornography) and one count of invasion of privacy, police say. He was transported to Franklin County Jail.