Columbia man sentenced to up to 12 years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Columbia man is set to serve up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug delivery resulting in death charges.

Ryan Wise, recently pleaded guilty to charges in Lancaster County Court, and was sentenced to spend between 5-12 years in prison.

Wise was the supplier of a fentanyl batch that caused a 22-year-old Elizabethtown man’s death in August 2017.

Text messages revealed that Tyler Bobola, who had already bought heroin (fentanyl) from Wise, requested more of it, saying that it “was bang.”

Bobola then sold the heroin to the 22-year-old man who died last year.

Bobola was already sentenced to serve between 7 and 16 years in prison.

Now, Wise will serve time as well.