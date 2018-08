× Crews on scene of two-alarm fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Manor Township, Lancaster County dispatch confirms.

The fire broke out at a residence in the 100 block of Linger Street. Dispatch says the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

The call went out just after 8 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.