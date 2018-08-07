Crews reach two people in swift water rescue in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department was part of a swift water rescue that occurred in the Gunpowder River Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore County crews were dispatched to the river near Hereford, Maryland around 1:45 p.m. for two people stuck against trees that had floated down the river. Shrewsbury volunteers were called to assist units around 1:52 p.m.

Rescue personnel entered the river at different points and began moving down the river looking for the victims. A firefighter found the people — Shrewsbury volunteers made contact with them moments later.

A swift water rescue swimmer was deployed with safety lines in place and was able to bring a flotation device to the victims and secure them, according to fire officials.

A boat then arrived and the civilians were removed from the water safely.