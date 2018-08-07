× Cumberland County woman charged with insurance fraud after May 28 accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 39-year old Mifflintown woman is facing charges of insurance fraud stemming from a May 28 accident in Lower Allen Township.

According to Lower Allen Township police, Tracy Peters allowed her Safe Auto insurance policy to lapse due to non-payment on May 19. She was involved in an accident on May 28 on the 1100 block of Carlisle Road in Lower Allen Township, police allege.

Police say Peters contacted Safe Auto at 12:15 p.m. on May 28 to reinstate her auto insurance policy, telling the insurance company that there was no prior damage to her vehicle. But a police investigation of the crash determined that it occurred at 12:10 on May 28 — before she contacted her insurance company.

Police charged Peters with insurance fraud on July 30, alleging that she reinstated her policy without notifying the insurer about the crash, then attempted to make a claim for damages that resulted from the accident.