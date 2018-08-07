Dead fetus reportedly found on plane at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – A cleaning crew found a dead fetus in the bathroom of an American Airlines plane at LaGuardia Airport early Tuesday morning, sources tell WPIX.

Sources said American Airlines flight 1942 arrived to Terminal B from Charlotte, N.C. Monday at 10:44 p.m.

The crew called LaGuardia police the next day at 6:01 a.m., sources said.

American Airlines has confirmed an investigation is underway, and released the following statement.

“As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional information,” an American Airlines spokesman said.

The Office of NYC Medical Examiner issued a statement to WPIX saying “We’re investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane. We will release determination when investigation is complete.”

The Queens District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

LaGuardia Airport tweeted “American Airlines flights at Terminal B may experience some delays to an out of service aircraft.”

The account later tweeted to a frustrated customer that planes may be delayed “due to the medical needs of a customer.”