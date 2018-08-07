× Harrisburg couple teams up to create film, set to hit select theaters this weekend

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg couple has teamed up to create a film that will hit select theaters this weekend.

Along Came the Devil stars Jessica Barth, Matt Dallas, and Sydney Sweeney among others, but also has that local draw as well.

Director Jason DeVan, of Harrisburg, co-produced, and co-wrote the film with his wife, Heather, and is now set to hit select theaters on August 10.

The film is about a girl who was sent to live with her estranged Aunt Tanya, while she has visions of her deceased mom, driving her to contact the spirit world. Ashley proceeds to unknowingly unearth a demonic force, which leaves her loved ones fighting for her soul.

To offer more on the film, Jason and Heather stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.