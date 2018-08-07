× Harrisburg man accused of indecent exposure, open lewdness in incident involving juvenile

HARRISBURG — A 34-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged with Open Lewdness and other offenses stemming from a July 31 encounter with a juvenile.

William Szydlik, of the 5100 block of Haverford Road, is also charged with Indecent Exposure, Possession of Child Pornography, and Corruption of Minors in connection to the incident, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

Police were summoned to a residence on Haverford Road due to an open lewdness complaint between Szydlik and the juvenile. Szydlik was taken into custody and subsequently charged with the aforementioned offenses. He was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $100,000.

Szydlik is currently in Dauphin County Prison.