× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (August 7, 2018)

A Palmyra daycare provider is accused of leaving children entrusted to her case alone in her residence. In April, six children were allegedly left unattended. Police say a parent discovered the negligence when arriving to pick up a child earlier than expected. The provider faces felony and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children. You can expect more on this story coming up on FOX43 News First at Four.

Senator Pat Toomey is hosting a forum today on the topic of the Trump administration’s tariffs. Several local business owners are expected to attend and explain how the tariffs are damaging their businesses. Toomey, a Republican, is critical of the tariffs. FOX43 News will be at the forum, so expect more details coming up First at Four.