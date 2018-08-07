A cold front, very warm temperatures, and high humidity lead to more strong to severe storms Wednesday

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS

Showers and thunderstorms are possible through evening. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flash flooding. Not everyone will see storms. It remains sticky and very warm in the 80s. Overnight, areas of fog along with a fair amount of clouds holds temperatures in the lower 70s. Temperatures fall back to the 80s with more scattered showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Once again the area is under a MARGINAL, or low risk for severe weather. Gusty winds and small hail are possible, however, flooding is the main threat. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding. Cold front finally drives through the area late evening setting us up for a drier couple of days. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. While it’s not as muggy, it is still humid. Friday, is mainly dry until late, when another system drops in bringing more chances for showers and thunderstorms to begin the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

You’ll need to keep the umbrella nearby for the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms threaten both days. There is more of a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Highs are back down into the lower 80s. We’ll need to watch small creeks and streams because more wet weather is expected for the second half of the weekend. Readings a tad warmer in the middle 80s. Upper level trough settles over the area Monday and Tuesday, keeping clouds around along with the threat for showers and thunderstorms continuing both days. Readings are not as warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

