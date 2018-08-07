× Lancaster contractor charged with theft by deception after failing to complete job, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster contractor has been charged with theft by deception for the second time this year after police say he took a victim’s money and did not complete the job.

Jason B. Retallack, 42, took $2,975 from the victim in the 100 block of Thunderbird Lane in February, according to Manheim Township police. He began working on a home improvement project, but never completed the job, police say. He also refused to return the money to the victim, police allege.

A criminal complaint against Retallack was filed on August 2, and he was taken into custody at his home on Monday.

Retallack and another man were charged with similar offenses in June 2018 and January 2017.