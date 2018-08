× Lancaster County man charged with animal cruelty for allegedly mistreating horse

LANCASTER COUNTY — State Police say they have charged a 66-year-old Lancaster County man with cruelty to animals stemming from an incident last week.

Eliam Stoltzfus, of Kinzers, failed to provide adequate water and shelter for his horse, according to state police.

The incident was reported along Meadow Lane in Paradise Township, according to police.