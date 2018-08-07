× Man charged in connection with Lantern Lodge robbery that occurred in June 2017

LEBANON COUNTY — A Lebanon man has been charged in connection with a robbery that occurred in June 2017, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police allege that George Kemrer, 31, walked into the office at the Lantern Lodge in Myerstown on June 16 and demanded money from the front desk attendant. Kemrer did not display a weapon but he allegedly indicated that he had one in his pocket.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Kemrer is charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and simple assault.