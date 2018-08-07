× Manheim Township police investigating robbery at Dunkin’ Donuts

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are investigating a robbery that occurred August 3 at the Dunkin’ Donuts store on the 1200 block of Lititz Pike.

According to police, at 8:14 p.m., an unknown black male entered the store and motioned to employees that he had a gun. He told an employee to take money from the cash register and put it in a bag he brought into the store with him. He also pushed two other employees during the course of the robbery, police say.

When he received an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a camouflage hooded jacket with the hood up, khaki pants, and two pieces of material (possibly shirts) covering his face. The man mumbled when he spoke and appeared to be walking with a limp, according to police. He kept his right hand tucked in a pants pocket as if he had a weapon, but no weapon was displayed or mentioned during the robbery, police say.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, who can provide information with this case, or knows the identity of the male should call the Manheim Township Police Department at (717) 569-6401 or provide information anonymously submitting an online tip.