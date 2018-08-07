× Metro Diner opens newest location in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Metro Diner opened its doors at 5600 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania today, Tuesday, August 7. The fifth Metro Diner location to open in Pennsylvania will serve up its signature comfort food with flair to its first-time patrons. A warm welcome and indulgent dishes are just some of the memorable moments guests experienced as they walked through Metro Diner’s doors for the first time. Just ask Guy Fieri, who featured the diner in an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

The 4,000-square-foot diner with seating for more than 100 patrons, features a menu of everyone’s favorite diner classics. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the diner allows guests to indulge in new twists on traditional dishes made from scratch.

“This Metro Diner will be a great addition to Mechanicsburg,” said Mechanicsburg Metro Diner Managing Partner Mark Spencer. “I know these folks have an appreciation for good, classic diner food and we hope to satisfy their appetites with our creative twists on old favorites.”

The Mechanicsburg Metro Diner features daily blackboard specials and classic favorites like its Crab Cake Benedict, Meatloaf Plate, Holy Davoli Burger and more. Metro Diner prides itself on quality ingredients and a scratch kitchen where cooks make their own sauces, soups and compotes. In addition, Metro Diner hand cuts their home fries, chips and French fries, and cracks fresh eggs daily. From its Fried Chicken and Waffles topped with house-made strawberry butter and signature sweet-and-spicy sauce, to its Charleston Shrimp & Grits, the large portion sizes mean every guest enjoys a delicious meal at a great value, with most dishes priced under $15.

The Diner held two pre-opening friends and family nights to benefit the Wounded Warriors of Pennsylvania and the Lymphoma and Leukemia Foundation, raising $3,736 and $3,910 respectively.

With the opening of the Mechanicsburg location, Metro Diner will also offer a new catering menu, allowing guests to plan fried chicken feasts, or a lunch meeting. Catering menus will be available at the Mechanicsburg Metro Diner, and you can call the diner directly to order at (717)388-4823.

Source: Metro Diner