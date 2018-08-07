× Object containing bones, personal items found in water off of park in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Bones and personal items found in what’s described as a suitcase-type object was located in the water off of Homer Gudelsky Park in Ocean City Tuesday morning.

A couple was wading in the water when they stumbled across the object, police said in a tweet. The container was stuck in the sand but the couple was able to open it, finding items such as shoes and clothes — which appeared to be burned — along with the bones, WBOC reports.

It’s not known yet if the bones are human.

Homer Gudelsky Park is directly across from the Ocean City Inlet of the Sinepuxent Bay.