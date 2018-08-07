Olivia’s cooks up Black & Blue Swordfish topped with a Tropical Mojito Chutney

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Black & Blue Swordfish

Blackened swordfish fire grilled along w a garlicy Gorgonzola butter and topped w a juicy tropical Mojito chutney loaded w fresh peaches, shrimp, corn, & coconut ...

Served along w rice pilaf and steamed garden squash & carrots...

Gorgonzola butter

1lb butter

2 tbsp fresh garlic - minced

3tbsp fresh parsley - chopped

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

3 tbsp Romano cheese

1 cup Gorgonzola cheese crumbled

Soften butter to room temperature. Place all ingredients except Gorgonzola in mixer. Mix on low/med for approx 2 minutes. Scrape down sides. Mix on higher until butter is light & fluffy, approx 4 minutes. Fold in Gorgonzola cheese. Enjoy!

Tropical Mojito Chutney

4 oz coconut rum

2 oz natural raw cane sugar

1/2 lb shrimp - cleaned & boiled

1 mango - freshly chopped

1/2 cup coconut - shredded

2 oz fresh lime juice

2 tbsp mint - chopped

1 tbsp garlic - freshly chopped

1 cup bell peppers- assorted colors- chopped

1/2 cup scallions - chopped

1/2 cup mango nectar

1 cup European cucumbers - chopped

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 ear corn - freshly roasted

Toss all ingredients together. Refrigerate for 39 minutes. Toss again. Serve. Enjoy!

Cocktails:



Passion Mango Mojito

Passion fruit liqueur

Bacardi mango rum

Fresh lime

Fresh mint - chopped

Fresh mango- chopped

Cane sugar - raw

Club soda

Muddle the mint, mango, lime, & sugar in the bottom of the serving glass. Add ice. Add mango rum & passion fruit liqueur. Shake. Top with club soda. Garnish w fresh mint & mango. Cheers!

Honey Dragon cooler

Modori melon liqueur

Bacardi dragon berry rum

Cane sugar - raw

Lemonade

Fresh honey dew - chopped

Fresh dragon fruit

Muddle chopped honey dew, dragon fruit, & cane sugar in bottom of serving glass. Add ice. Add midori, dragon berry rum, & lemonade. Shake. Garnish w fresh honeydew & dragon fruit. Cheers!