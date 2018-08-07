Olivia’s cooks up Black & Blue Swordfish topped with a Tropical Mojito Chutney

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Black & Blue Swordfish
Blackened swordfish fire grilled along w a garlicy Gorgonzola butter and topped w a juicy tropical Mojito chutney loaded w fresh peaches, shrimp, corn, & coconut ...
Served along w rice pilaf and steamed garden squash & carrots...
Gorgonzola butter
1lb butter
2 tbsp fresh garlic - minced
3tbsp fresh parsley - chopped
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
3 tbsp Romano cheese
1 cup Gorgonzola cheese crumbled
Soften butter to room temperature. Place all ingredients except Gorgonzola in mixer. Mix on low/med for approx 2 minutes. Scrape down sides. Mix on higher until butter is light & fluffy, approx 4 minutes. Fold in Gorgonzola cheese. Enjoy!
Tropical Mojito Chutney
4 oz coconut rum
2 oz natural raw cane sugar
1/2 lb shrimp - cleaned & boiled
1 mango - freshly chopped
1/2 cup coconut - shredded
2 oz fresh lime juice
2 tbsp mint - chopped
1 tbsp garlic - freshly chopped
1 cup bell peppers- assorted colors- chopped
1/2 cup scallions - chopped
1/2 cup mango nectar
1 cup European cucumbers - chopped
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 ear corn - freshly roasted
Toss all ingredients together. Refrigerate for 39 minutes. Toss again. Serve. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Passion fruit liqueur
Bacardi mango rum
Fresh lime
Fresh mint - chopped
Fresh mango- chopped
Cane sugar - raw
Club soda
Muddle the mint, mango, lime, & sugar in the bottom of the serving glass. Add ice. Add mango rum & passion fruit liqueur. Shake. Top with club soda. Garnish w fresh mint & mango. Cheers!
Modori melon liqueur
Bacardi dragon berry rum
Cane sugar - raw
Lemonade
Fresh honey dew - chopped
Fresh dragon fruit
Muddle chopped honey dew, dragon fruit, & cane sugar in bottom of serving glass. Add ice. Add midori, dragon berry rum, & lemonade. Shake. Garnish w fresh honeydew & dragon fruit. Cheers!