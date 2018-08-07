PennDOT: Route 30 eastbound lane closed by sinkhole Monday should be open again by Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation hopes to have the right eastbound lane of Route 30 in East Lampeter Township -- which was closed Monday by a sinkhole -- back open sometime tonight, a spokesperson told FOX43.

The affected area of the roadway is in the vicinity of Doris Drive, just west of Witmer Road.

Workers filled the sinkhole with flowable fill material Tuesday morning, but have to wait for that material to harden. And the high temperatures have slowed the process of replacing blacktop in the area, PennDOT says.

Once the blacktop has cooled sufficiently, the lane will be reopened, PennDOT says.

The road should be open in time for Wednesday morning's rush hour, according to PennDOT.