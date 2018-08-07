× Plea agreement reached for teen who fired shots outside of York High football game in 2016

YORK — A plea agreement was reached Tuesday for the teenager accused of shooting two men outside of a high school football game in York in September 2016.

Stephon Brown, 17, pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person, possession of firearm by a minor and three counts of criminal mischief, court documents show. Charges against Brown that were dismissed included firearms not to be carried without a license, aggravated assault and additional counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The incident took place in the parking lot of Small Athletic Field during a William Penn Senior High School football game on September 9, 2016. Brown, who was 15 years old at the time, did not admit to shooting the two men, Darius Allen and Antwan Jackson, 20.

Brown, of Reading, was sentenced to serve one year minus one day to two years minus two days in York County Prison, plus two years of probation, but was ordered to be released immediately, the York Daily Record reports. He has already served 663 days in prison.