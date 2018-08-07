× Police investigating a dog found tied to a pole in Columbia park

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — Columbia Borough Police are investigating an animal complaint regarding a dog found Monday at Makle Park.

Police responded to the park, located on the 500 block of Walnut Street, at 11:36 a.m. A resident reported finding the dog gied to a pole in the park the night before.

The dog had no license or other means of identification, so it was transported to the Columbia Animal Hospital, police say.