Police investigating daytime burglary of Rite Aid Pharmacy

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a daytime burglary of a Rite Aid Pharmacy.

On August 5 around 4:06 p.m., the above pictured suspect jumped the counter of the Rite Aid Pharmacy in Gettysburg Borough while employees were assisting customers at the other end of the pharmacy.

When confronted by employees, the suspects jumped back over the counter and ran out of the store.

There was also a third person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about the burglary are asked to contact the Gettysburg Borough Police Department at 717-334-1168 or you may leave a tip at the Adams County Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspects.