× Police investigating overnight shooting that injured one person in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person overnight on the 500 block of Woodbine Street.

Harrisburg Police say the incident occurred at about 12:20 a.m. Officers responding to a shots-fired call on Woodbine Street found a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital by EMS for further treatment. The crime scene covered a full city block, with several vehicles sustaining damage by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police Det. Nicholas Licata at (717) 225-3189 or submit a tip online.