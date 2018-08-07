× Police seek help in identifying suspected soap thief in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of making off with more than $60 worth of soap from a CVS Pharmacy Monday in Lancaster Township.

Police say the suspect entered the store on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike at about 2 p.m., stole the soap, and fled. He was observed riding a bicycle prior to entering the store, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black/Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s, approximately six feet tall and about 180 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap backwards, with sunglasses, a light blue shirt, black gym-style pants with a white stripe down the side, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401 or submit an online tip.