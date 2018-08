EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — Northeastern Regional Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a “person of interest” in a criminal mischief case at the Roses on the 4200 block of North George Street in East Manchester Township.

According to police, the man is suspected of putting pilfered merchandise in toilets at the store, clogging them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northeastern Regional Police at (717) 266-6195.