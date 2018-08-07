× Report: Sixers rookie Zhaire Smith has broken left foot

PHILADELPHIA — Yes, 76ers fans: Apparently it’s happened again.

Yahoo NBA reporter Shams Charania is reporting that Zhaire Smith, whom the Philadelphia 76ers acquired from the Phoenix Suns in a swap of first-round selections in this year’s NBA Draft, has suffered a fractured foot — similar to the injuries suffered by Sixers’ top picks Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, both of whom sat out at least one season.

Embiid, in fact, was sidelined for two years.

Yahoo is reporting that Smith, 19, suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot and will undergo surgery. He sustained the injury Monday in Las Vegas at a camp run by former NBA coach Tim Grgurich and returned to Philadelphia Tuesday to undergo and MRI. Tests revealed the injury was a fracture.

Smith will reportedly visit another foot specialist for a second opinion, but surgery is the likeliest outcome. League sources say he’ll have a procedure done later this week.

The Sixers traded their first-round selection, Mikal Bridges, to the Suns in exchange for Smith and a 2021 first-round pick via Miami. The 6-foot-5 Smith was regarded as one of the best athletes in this year’s rookie class. He entered the league after one season at Texas Tech.

There is no word on how long Smith will potentially be sidelined.