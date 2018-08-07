× Residential fire caused by lightning, officials say

LANCASTER COUNTY — A fire that broke out at a residence in Manor Township Tuesday night was caused by lightning, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to the home in the 100 block of Linger Street just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, crews discovered flames burning through the basement to the first floor as well as going up through the walls.

Officials say the fire, for the most part, was knocked out in 30 minutes but they’re currently searching to make sure it’s still not burning in the walls.

No on was inside the home at the time of the blaze, officials add.

The fire has caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

