Six people taken to hospital after crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Six people were taken to the hospital after a Monday afternoon crash.

According to police, a pickup truck towing an enclosed trailer was traveling southbound on Route 743 in East Hanover Township when the driver met a traffic backlog.

The driver attempted to brake and swerved into the left lane, to avoid striking the rear of another vehicle.

As a result of swerving, the truck struck a minivan head on.

The minivan was occupied with two adults and six children, and six of the occupants were admitted to Hershey Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.