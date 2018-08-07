× Suitcase that contained bones, personal items found in West Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A suitcase containing bones was found Tuesday morning in the water off of Homer Gudelsky Park in West Ocean City, WBOC reports.

A Maryland couple came across an object in the water described as a suitcase while walking on the beach around 9:30 a.m., according to WBOC. The suitcase was stuck in the sand but the couple was able to open it. Personal items such as shoes and clothes were found along with the bones, which appeared to be burned, WBOC added.

It’s not known yet if the bones are human.