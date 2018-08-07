The Kroger Company exploring ‘strategic alternatives’ for its Turkey Hill business, including a possible sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANOR TWP., LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The Kroger Company announced its exploring 'strategic alternatives', including a potential sale for its Turkey Hill business.

Earlier this year, Kroger sold Turkey Hill's convenience store business as well.

Turkey Hill ice cream, iced teas, fruit drinks, milk, and frozen dairy treats are manufactured and distributed in Manor Township, Lancaster County.

The announcement made some ice-cream lovers a little worried.

"Turkey Hill ice cream is amazing. I thought it would help them rather than hinder them," said David Johnson, a customer.

"It's good. It sells good. I know people who love it, and there's really no need to fix something that isn't broken," said Sherry Johnson, a customer.

Others worry about what it could mean for its nearly 800 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees.

"Yeah, we have friends that work there. They're afraid they might lose their jobs, and they might go somewhere else," said Alvin Hunter of Columbia.

Monday afternoon, the Turkey Hill Dairy posted about the potential sale on its Facebook page saying: "We want to let our loyal consumers know that we are committed to providing our consumers with high-quality, great-tasting products and the ultimate brand experience...and nothing will change about that."

The Vice President for Kroger Manufacturing also responding to the announcement, saying: "Turkey Hill's successful and recognizable ice cream and beverage products have the potential for greater growth outside of our company. We want to ensure Turkey Hill has every opportunity to meet its full potential."

Customers just hope their favorite sweet treats stay on the shelves.

"Without their ice-cream and tea, you might as well kiss your job goodbye, because that's what sells. That's what makes Turkey Hill, Turkey Hill!" said Sharron Osborne of Columbia.

We contacted the spokesperson for Turkey Hill - he referred FOX43 to The Kroger Company.

We asked Kroger what changes could happen, including if employees could lose their job.

A spokesperson did not directly answer the question but said they'll do what is right for their associates, customers, and business.

In regards to when it could happen, she said, "there's no specific timeline for this process to be complete."