Thunderstorms today and tomorrow, low severe risk

THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON: We start the day off just as hot and humid as yesterday. We’re in the 80s by the mid-morning hours with partly cloudy skies. A few storms are likely throughout the mid-afternoon into the early evening. They have the potential to be severe, though the risk is low. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re just at a 1. The main concern is continued flash flooding, as well as some damaging winds. There is no expectation of a tornado risk.

MORE TOMORROW: Tomorrow’s setup is similar to today, with a muggy morning start and highs near 90. We see a bit more scattered thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and early evening, with another low severe risk. The same threats apply Wednesday as they do today. Though, more people will see scattered thunderstorm and shower activity than they will today.

DRYING OUT TO FINISH THE WEEK: We get a bit of relief Thursday and Friday. Temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper 80s, we’re less humid. Mostly sunny skies dominate to finish the week before more thunderstorm chances this weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long