U.S. Department of Labor cites crane manufacturer for safety hazards in Manitowoc crane accident

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Grove U.S. LLC for exposing workers to struck-by hazards after three employees suffered fatal injuries when a 300-ton crane collapsed at the company’s Shady Grove, Pennsylvania, facility. The company faces proposed penalties totaling $14,976, the maximum amount allowed.

OSHA’s investigation of the global crane manufacturer’s facility determined that the company placed employee work facilities too close to the crane testing area where they were in danger of being struck in a failure incident.

“This tragedy could have been avoided if the employer had assessed workplace hazards, and used effective safety procedures to protect employees from serious and fatal injuries,” said OSHA Harrisburg Area Office Director David Olah.

