Update: Missing Elizabethville teen found safe

Elizabethville, PA. — UPDATE: Lilana Grace Maurer, 13, is safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Maurer, who had been missing since August 1, was located around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Upper Dauphin County. She has been returned home in good health, police add.

Previously: State Police in Lykens say a 13 year-old girl has been missing since August 1st. Lilana Grace Maurer was last seen by her parents in the evening on August 1st. She was wearing a black tank top and blue jeans with white and gold Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Lykens at 717-362-8700.