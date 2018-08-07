× Want to celebrate National Night Out in your community? Here are some of the events planned across Central PA

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas celebrates on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.

Here are some of the National Night Out events planned in communities across Central Pennsylvania Tuesday night. If your event does not appear on the list, send the information to news@fox43.com.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg

Lower Paxton Township

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department will host a National Night Out event from 5-8 p.m. at George Park, 300 North Nyes Road, behind Paxtonia Elementary School. The free event will give the community a chance to meet first responders and see some of the equipment they use to keep Lower Paxton Township safe. Many community organizations will be on hand with information and goodies.

Middletown

The borough will host a National Night Out event from 6-9 p.m. at Hoffer Park, Mill and Race streets.

Pennbrook

Pennbrook will host a National Night Out community event from 6-8 p.m. at Penbrook Community Park, 30th and Boas Streets. Visitors can learn about opportunities to become engaged, serve, or volunteer in our community. Also learn about preventing crime, and get to know your police officers. And while you are at the park enjoy free games, music, food, and fellowship with our community members.

Steelton

Steelton Borough Police will host a National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. at the Steel-High Cottage Hill Football Field. National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. So come out and join in the festivities. Rub elbows with the persons that make this town run, meet the police officers and fire personnel and enjoy free family fun and food.

Swatara Township

The Swatara Township Police Department will host a National Night Out event at Vanatta Park on the 4800 block of Derry Street, behind the 7-11, from 6-9 p.m. This event is free of charge and is open to everyone. During National Night Out, the public has an opportunity to meet with various police officers and emergency personnel in a relaxed atmosphere to promote community involvement to stop crime. There will be businesses and community groups present with free giveaways.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Camp Hill

The Camp Hill Police Department will host a National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. at Willow Park on the 2400 block of Market Street. There will also be a National Night Out event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1000 Yverdon Drive, from 6-8 p.m.

Carlisle

The Carlisle Borough Police Department will be participating in the 35th anniversary of National Night Out. This year the department joined forces with the North Middleton Township Police Department to host the event. National Night Out will take place at the Carlisle Fairgrounds, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Free food will be provided, as well as free ice cream from Turkey Hill. Inflatable attractions, including a bouncy house, will be on site. There will be K-9 demonstrations, as well as an extraction demonstration from the fire department. A National Guard helicopter will also be on display at the Fairgrounds. Giveaways will happen all night long with prizes ranging from toy fire trucks to a flat screen television donated by Smith’s Appliance and Electronic Center.

National Night Out is free and open to the public.

East Pennsboro

The East Pennsboro Township Police Department will host its 5th Annual National Night Out. The event will be held at Adams Ricci Park from 6-8 p.m. Come out and enjoy an evening of fun!

LANCASTER COUNTY

Columbia

Columbia Borough will hold a National Night Out celebration at Glatfelter Memorial Park, 1249 Lancaster Avenue, from 6-9p.m. Almost 50 organizations and businesses will have exhibits including a petting zoo, a walk-in hot air balloon, free “Scoops” Ice Cream, two bouncy houses, a Civil War Encampment, kayak rides, a dunk tank, live music by the Kracker Bees, a K-9 show, a Reptile Show, WSOX Radio Station, Free hotdogs, chips and drinks, a kick-ball game and much more. Attendees are asked to bring a donation for the Elk’s Club School Supply Collection Truck.

Christiana

Join the Christiana Police Department at the Borough Office, 10 W. Slokom Ave., from 6-8 p.m. for family friendly activities, free Rita’s Italian Ice, K-9 and fire demonstrations, and more.

East Cocalico Township

The East Cocalico Township Police Department will host a free, kid-friendly, family event at Reamstown Memorial Park, 23 E. Church St., from 6-9 p.m.

East Hempfield Township/Manor Township/Millersville

Police from East Hempfield and Manor townships, Millersville Borough and Millersville University have joined forces to host an evening of free Rita’s Italian Ice, entertainment from WSOX 96.1 FM, and a dunk tank featuring state Sen. Scott Martin. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Leisure Lanes, 3340 Columbia Avenue.

Elizabethtown

The Northwest Regional Police Department is sponsoring an evening of snow cones, milkshakes, facepainting, pony rides, reptiles and more. Also, K-9 Arlo will also make his public debut. The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the West Donegal Township Building, 1 Municipal Drive.

Lampeter

West Lampeter, Lampeter, Willow Street, Strasburg, and South Regional police and fire departments, along with the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team, will be on hand at a National Night Out event from 6-9 p.m. at the Lampeter Fairgrounds on Village Road. The event includes food and entertainment, a DJ, horseback rides, a mechanical bull, a K-9 demonstration and other activities.

City of Lancaster

The City of Lancaster will mark National Night Out with block parties at several locations across the city, including Neighbors United, 700 block of North Shippen Street from East New to East Clay streets, 6 to 8 p.m.; The Mix at Arbor Place, 500 block of North Street from Strawberry to South Christian streets, 5 p.m.; SoWe neighborhood, 400 block of St. Joseph Street, 5 to 8 p.m.

Manheim Borough

Manheim’s National Night Out celebration includes a free swim night at the Manheim Community Pool, 504 E. Adele Ave.. There will also be displays of first responder personnel and equipment. The event will be held from 6-9 p.m.

Manheim Township

Manheim Township will host National Night Out events at two locations. The first is at the Overlook Community Park, 605 Granite Run Drive, near the swimming pol parking lot. The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. The second location is at the East Petersburg Community Pool, 2575 Graystone Road, from 6-8 p.m.

There will be games, music, information booths, contests, and light refreshments at both locations. Everyone is encouraged to come out, meet your neighbors, and interact with local police officers.

New Providence

Come to 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence, from 6-9 p.m. to join State Police, Lancaster EMS and Rawlinsville, Willow Street and Quarryville fire companies for food from Musser’s Markets, giveaways, prizes and more.

Warwick Township

Join us for our 2018 National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. at the Target Shopping Center on 960 Lititz Pike. There will be free hot dogs provided by the Manheim Auto Auction, free Turkey Hill beverages, games, prizes, give-a-ways and of course our famous Bicycle & Prize Raffle for the kids!

Willow Street

Southern Regional Police will host an event from 6-8 p.m. at the West Willow Fire Company, 192 West Willow Road. The event features a dunk tank, a bounce house, free food and drinks, and exhibits from police and fire departments and Lancaster EMS.

LEBANON COUNTY

Cleona

The 2018 Cleona Borough National Night Out will take place on Tuesday August 7th at the Cleona Playground on South Garfield Street. This event starts at 6:00pm and ends at 8:00pm. There will be free food, music, games and over 25 local, state and federal agencies represented. For more information go to the Cleona Borough Police Department Facebook page.

YORK COUNTY

Carroll Township

Carroll Township Police will hold their event at Logan Park on Logan Road from 5 to 9 p.m. Residents of Carroll Township, Monaghan Township, Franklintown and Dillsburg are invited.

Dallastown

The York Area Regional Police Department and the Dallastown Borough will host a variety of activities from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Dallastown Community Park.

Dover

Northern York County Regional Police Department will host a National Night Out event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Union Fire & Hose Company No. 1 at 30 East Canal Street. Free food , drinks, snacks, and prizes!

Hellam Township

Hellam Township Police will hold a National Night Out event at the Hellam Township building, 44 Walnut Springs Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be face painting, a reptile & critter show, food, live entertainment, a bounce house, balloon twisting, and free goodies.

New Cumberland

Fairview Township Police will hold a National Night Out event at Roof Park, 599 Lewisberry Road, New Cumberland, from 5 to 9 p.m.

North Hopewell Township

North Hopewell Township Police will hold an event at Windy Brae Manor on Rehymers Hollow Road and Mount Olivet Road from 6-8 p.m.

Northeastern

Northeastern Regional Police invites the public to join them at Ordendorf Elementary School, 101 S. Hartman St., Manchester, from 5 to 8 p.m. for a night of food, games & fun!

Penn Township

Penn Township Police and West Manheim Township Police are teaming up to hold a National Night Out event at the Target store on 31 Wilson Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m.

Shrewsbury

Southern Regional Police will hold their event from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Shrewsbury Carnival Grounds near Sweeney Park. There will be activities for kids, bicycle safety checks, food trucks, a bounce house, games, and fire trucks.

York

Join us on the 200 block of College Avenue for our annual National Night Out block party. We will have food, kids games, prizes, and more. The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. Many of the events will have free food and games as well as live music. They are open to the people in the municipalities that the departments serve.

York Haven

Newberry Township Police will host an event at the BAPS Speedway, 690 York Road, from 6-9 p.m.

Other York-area events

Spring Garden Township Police will hold their event at York College, in the parking lot of Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center, 899 S. Richland Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m.

Springettsbury Township Police will host their event at St. Joseph’s School, 2945 Kingston Road, from 5 to 8 p.m.

West Manchester Township Police will hold their event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sunset Lane Park.

West York Police will be holding their event at Shelly Park, at the intersection of North Highland Avenue and Filbert Street, from 6 until 9 p.m.