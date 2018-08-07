× Women arrested, charged in alleged assault-for-hire plot

HARRISBURG — Two women face charges after their alleged assault-for-hire plot was foiled.

Catherine Kerkeslager, 69, and Katrina Wojciechowski, 36, were arrested Tuesday, a short time after they allegedly met an undercover Pennsylvania State Police trooper in Dauphin County and then gave the trooper $100 in cash for a down payment for the alleged assault, plus pictures of the two victims. They both face two counts of criminal solicitation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon through Dauphin County.

Authorities were alerted of the plan last week when an informant notified Northwest Regional Police that they were solicited for an assault-for-hire plot for $1,500, according to the news release. The case was then turned over to State Police when an investigation revealed that the suspects were located in Perry County. It was then discovered that that the suspects allegedly wanted two family members assaulted with a firearm, the release says.

State Police were assisted by Northwest Regional Police and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.