× 74-year-old Myerstown man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile boy

LEBANON COUNTY — A 74-year-old Myerstown man is facing charges after State Police say he sexually assaulted a boy over a five-year period in Lebanon and Somerset counties.

Robert Kime is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a person less than 16 years of age, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and indecent assault, police say.

At the time of the alleged abuse, the victim was between the ages of 10 and 15 years old, according to police.

Kime’s bail was set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is set for August 23.