Controversy continues in Adams County over a police K9 program

MCSHERRYSTOWN, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -- Tonight, growing tension between the McSherrystown Borough Council and the McSherrystown Chief of Police about the borough's police K9 program.

Council members continue to say the program has cost the borough thousands of dollars.

The Chief of Police said the program has not cost taxpayers a penny, covered entirely by donations.

People packed the Knights of Columbus basement in McSherrystown.

A majority of people in the room supported K9 Ozi and the program.

Among them ? A woman arrested by Chief Michael Woods and Ozi.

"They came out to my house in 2015 and found all my drugs and saved me from myself. By the Grace of God, I'll have three years sober in September, and he helped me do that, like I got my kids back," said Ashley Sentz, a resident and former addict.

Council members continued to say the K9 program wouldn't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Still, some members got into heated debates with neighbors.

Council members discussed a cost / benefit analysis report of the K9 program throughout the meeting.

The report was also a main source of contention between its creator Councilman Steve Pascoe and Chief Woods.

"Why is the chief of police and the mayor, the time, place, and manner of the police department, not given that report?!" asked Chief Woods.

According to Councilman Pascoe's report, the program cost the borough approximately $43,500 because of purchasing a new vehicle, insuring the cruiser, vehicle maintenance costs, Chief Woods driving it home, boarding care for Ozi, and overtime costs.

"The fact remains nothing has been paid back out of the account of the donations that came in back to the borough, the taxpayers, and that's the concern," said Councilman Steve Pascoe.

Chief Woods continues to tell FOX43 the program hasn't cost a penny.

"They could have came to me and asked me for the true numbers instead of going and fabricating numbers that make no sense, I would've refuted everything he put on there, but you know, that isn't their agenda," said Chief Woods.

One council member suggested bringing in an auditing agency to determine the true cost of t he program but said it would cost taxpayers.

Neighbors urged council members to make a vote tonight in favor of keeping K9 Officer Ozi and getting it on record, but that did not happen.