Crash snarls traffic on Interstate 81 North in Penn Township, Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — State Police are investigating a crash involving two commercial vehicles that has disrupted traffic Interstate 81 North in Penn Township.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident jack knifed, according to police. I-81 North has been closed in the area of Mile Marker 37.4 since 1:25 p.m., police say.

There is no word on injuries.