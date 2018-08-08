× Disney Store opens new hotline to help parents get kids to sleep — with an assist from Mickey & friends

The Disney Store has opened a new hotline that it hopes will help beleaguered parents get their kids to sleep — with an assist from Mickey Mouse and his pals.

According to a businesswire report, the toll-free hotline has five special messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy. The hope is it will give kids something to look forward to at bedtime.

The number will be live from today through August 31, and is available in the U.S. and Canada.

Parents can call (877) 7-MICKEY to get the message.

The hotline is part of an effort by the Disney Store and shopDisney to help parents win the bedtime battle. Disney’s new “Sleep Shop” assortment of children’s sleep items are part of joint effort with Lauren Olson, a certified pediatric sleep coach and founder of “Sleep and the City” to help parents troubleshoot common sleep challenges.

“As a mom of two extremely busy toddlers, I know keeping consistent napping schedules and bedtime routines can be a major production – from stall tactics to short naps and pre-dawn wake ups, it can be hard on everyone in the household,” Olson said. “I love that Disney store is providing families with some easy, fun tools, like a sleep rewards chart and light up plush toy, to try and alleviate some of the stresses associated with sleep!”

Lauren’s top tips for common sleep challenges:

Early Wake Up

“This is common!” Olson says. “If your child is waking up every morning before 6 a.m., it’s time to invest in black out shades and a light or clock that illuminates when it’s time to get out of bed in the morning.”

Won’t Go to Sleep

“If your child suddenly refuses to fall asleep on their own or is waking up in the middle of the night, consider introducing a ‘friend’ which is only offered at sleepy time,” Olson says. “This can be a blanket or favorite stuffed animal, like the new Cuddleez! This oversized plush can even double as a pillow for toddlers when traveling.”

Be Consistent

“Consistency is key,” says Olson. “Decide on a consistent, yet flexible schedule that works for your life and stick to it as best as possible.”

Scared at Night

“If your child tells you they are scared at night, introduce a ‘nighttime friend’ that is only offered at bed time, and encourage your child to hold, squeeze or sing to their friend should they wake worried at night,” Olson says.

The “Sleep Shop” is home to a new assortment of kids sleep items across Disney, Disney∙Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel including sleep rewards charts, light up drinkware and plush, slippers and new pajama sets ranging from $14.95 – $29.95. To check out the full array of sleep shop offerings and see Lauren’s full tips, visit www.shopDisney.com/sleep-shop.