× Dr. Ann Ramage, Wellspan Family Medicine physician, injured in deadly head-on crash in New Jersey

CAPE MAY, NJ — A Wellspan Family Medicine physician was injured Saturday in a deadly motor vehicle accident in New Jersey, according to Middle Township Police.

Dr. Ann Ramage, 64, of York, was driving a 2011 Ford Escape in the northbound lane of Court House-South Dennis Road at 11:45 a.m. when a southbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth MacNamara, 73, of Collingswood, NJ crossed over the center line and struck Ramage’s vehicle head-on.

MacNamara was pronounced dead at the scene. Ramage and a passenger, Roberta Blasdell, 65, also of York, were transported to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center with multiple injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, police say.