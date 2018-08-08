× Enola man facing DUI charges after crashing into utility pole, fleeing the scene

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Enola man is facing charges after crashing into a utility pole and fleeing the scene while driving under the influence.

Mark Slater, 59, is facing DUI and accidents involving damage to property, among other related charges.

On June 29 around 11:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of S. Enola Drive for a vehicle that had struck a utility pole and fled the scene.

Upon arrival, police found that the utility pole had been sheared off and was hanging by wires.

Police found a fluid trail left behind by a striking vehicle, and traced it to a driveway in the 400 block of West Perry Street in Enola.

Upon arrival, police made contact with Slater, who said that he was the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

He was arrested and is now facing charges.