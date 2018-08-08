Controversy over Police K9 Program in Adams County – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten

Enola woman facing charges after attacking woman because she gave her “weird look”

Posted 5:25 AM, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 05:26AM, August 8, 2018

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Enola woman is facing charges after she allegedly attacked another woman for giving her a “weird look,” according to police.

Heidi Stern, 35, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On July 17 at 10:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the first block of Acri Meadow Road in Enola for a report of an active fight.

An investigation revealed that Stern had attacked another woman at the home for giving Stern a “weird look.”

Stern allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat, threw her to the ground, and began punching her on the back of the head.

Now, Stern will face charges.