Enola woman facing charges after attacking woman because she gave her “weird look”

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Enola woman is facing charges after she allegedly attacked another woman for giving her a “weird look,” according to police.

Heidi Stern, 35, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for the incident.

On July 17 at 10:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the first block of Acri Meadow Road in Enola for a report of an active fight.

An investigation revealed that Stern had attacked another woman at the home for giving Stern a “weird look.”

Stern allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat, threw her to the ground, and began punching her on the back of the head.

Now, Stern will face charges.