Father of teen who was brutally beaten at a Lancaster County park over loud music speaks out

ELIZABETHTOWN, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster county teenager is being treated at Hershey Medical Center in Derry Township after being brutally beaten by a 24-year-old man over playing loud music in a park.

“When we actually got to him that’s when they had all the tubes and the hoses and everything hooked up to him so it was real bad,” said Nathan Adams, father of Blake Shearer.

According to Nathan Adams, his son, 16-year-old Blake Shearer, who was hanging out with friends at Elizabethtown Borough Community Park, was asked to turn the music down by the man who police have not yet identified.

When the music was not turned down to the man’s liking, the man is accused of beginning to beat his son, hitting him four times in the back of the head, knocking him unconscious.

“They’re looking at brain death because of the injuries so they’re going to run tests here in the next couple days to see,” said Adams.

“We may not ever see Blake again and it doesn’t matter to anybody right now, I mean we’ve got so much support, but this guy needs to pay for it,” added Adams.

Now all Adams wants is justice for his son and for the man responsible to be charged.

“You’re a grown man, walk away, get in your car, leave, call the cops, do something, there was no reason to hit my son,” said Adams.

FOX43 reached out to Lancaster County`s District Attorneys Office who say they are working to determine on how the incident escalated from verbal to physical before pressing charges.

They are also waiting to see shearer’s medical reports to see how he was injured.