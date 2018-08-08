Finally, a break from storms as drier air and sunshine returns Thursday

WELCOME BREAK FROM STORMS

Showers and thunderstorms are possible through evening. Isolated storms may be strong to severe. Gusty strong winds and torrential downpours likely. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flash flooding. Not everyone will see storms. It remains sticky and very warm in the 80s. Overnight, clouds break up towards morning. Lows are near 70 degrees. Cold front finally drives through the area late tonight. Early clouds Thursday gives way to brighter afternoon skies. While it’s not as muggy, it is still humid. Highs are in the middle 80s. Friday, is mainly dry until late afternoon, when another system approaches. There is a small chance a stray thunderstorm or two pops late in the day towards evening. However, there is a greater threat over the weekend.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND

You’ll need to keep the umbrella nearby. A cut-off upper level low sets up west of the area bringing the threat for Showers and thunderstorms both days. You can expect showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening both days. Highs are held in the lower and middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK

The flooding thereat increases and will need monitored early next week. The upper level low slowly makes a move into our area. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread for Monday. While not as numerous, there is still a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Highs both days are in the upper 70s and lower 80s. You can expect it to feel quite muggy too.

